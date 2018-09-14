Astana's Lopez finishes 20th at La Vuelta a Espana Stage 18

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Two riders from an early breakaway saw the finish line in Lleida ahead of the main peloton, sprinting for a stage victory just in front of the bunch. The Belgian rider Jelle Wallays outsprinted Sven Erik Bystrøm and immediately behind them it was the World Champion Peter Sagan, who finished third, Kazinform has learnt from the club's press service.

Astana's leader Miguel Angel Lopez finished safely at 20th position inside the main group.



"The day, mostly, was calm, but anyway, the pace of the group was high, especially in the end. So, we had to be very careful to stay in front and to finish with the other GC riders. So, now it is all about two Andorra stages, which will decide the Vuelta. Hope to be up there to fight for the best possible result," said Miguel Angel Lopez.

Stage 18 (Ejea de los Caballeros - Lleida, 186,1 km) did not produce any changes in the general classification: Simon Yates still in the red, Miguel Angel Lopez is 4th, 1 minute 36 seconds behind the race leader.



Tomorrow's stage 19 will start in Lleida and will finish on the top of Naturlandia climb in Andorra.