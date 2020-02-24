Astana’s Lopez is 3rd in final classification of Volta ao Algarve

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Miguel Angel Lopez took the third podium place in the final general classification of the Volta ao Algarve, which ended today in Lagoa, Portugal.

The Astana Pro Team rider did a very strong individual time trial, showing the 5th best time, 38 seconds behind the stage winner Remco Evenepoel. This result moved Lopez up to the third position in the overall standings, the Team’s official website reads.





«I was really motivated to do a good individual time trial, because it was my first TT in the season, and I wanted to do a real test of my level in this discipline after all work done during the winter. I felt very good today, and everything was quite perfect on the distance. I am very happy with my performance, because it motivates me and brings more confidence ahead of the new races. Also, I am really happy to reach the podium place here in Algarve. To be third in this kind of race with a time trial in the final means a lot. Well, with a stage win yesterday and a podium in GC today I think I have a very good start of the season. Now I will take a small break before coming to the Paris-Nice,» said Miguel Angel Lopez.

After yesterday exciting mountain stage to Alto do Malhão, won by Miguel Angel Lopez by his powerful solo attack, everything in this Volta ao Algarve came down to a decisive individual time trial of 20.3 km in Lagoa. With some small gaps between the favorites it was clear, that the main battle for the general classification will be today. Miguel Angel Lopez performed really well, showing a very solid time at every intermediate point as well as in the final. With his 5th place and only 38 seconds behind TT specialist Remco Evenepoel, the Astana rider was able to jump onto the final podium of the Portuguese race.

Evenepoel won the final general classification, while Maximilian Schachmann and Miguel Angel Lopez joined him as second and third.