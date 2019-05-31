Astana's Lopez spends good day in Giro d'Italia Stage 18

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The peloton nearly missed to catch the daily break and to play stage 18 in a bunch sprint. Actually, two of three riders from the breakaway group have been caught inside the last 100 meters of the distance, but still one rider, the Italian Damiano Cima could hold a minimal gap to take the win.

For the main favorites of the race it was a day to pass it through without problems, saving as much energy as possible. Astana's leader Miguel Angel Lopez spent a good day in the saddle, finishing the stage in the peloton.



It was a good day for us, we did not have any troubles. The final was a bit tricky because of a high pace since the sprinters tried to bring the break back. Anyway, my teammates were always next to me, especially Manuele Boaro, who was leading me inside the peloton during the last 50 km. So, now we are looking forward to the last two days in the mountains! said Miguel Angel Lopez.

Stage 18 (222 km from Valdaora to Santa Maria di Sala) did not produce any changes in the general classification: Richard Carapaz is still in the pink jersey, Miguel Angel Lopez is 6th, still holding the white jersey of the best young rider.



The 19th stage of the Giro d'Italia will be held tomorrow: 151 km from Treviso to San Martino di Castrozza.