Astana’s Lutsenko in top 5 of UAE Tour Stage 2

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The second stage of the UAE Tour was another one for the sprinters, with the finish atop of the Hatta Dam. Caleb Ewan took the stage win, while Kazakh champion Alexey Lutsenko finished eighteenth in the first group behind the winner. Lutsenko climbed to fifth overall after gaining a bonus second in the intermediate sprint.

Tomorrow will be the first mountain stage of the UAE Tour, with a finish atop Jabel Afeet, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

«It was a very hot day today, with a maximum of 36 degrees. It was not a complicated race, with two riders in the break and behind them a peloton that was controlled by the GC teams and the sprinters. We tried to be in a good position with Alexey Lutsenko for the final sprint because he’s in a good shape. But it didn’t happen this time because the stage was not hard enough to drop the favorites for the stage win, the sprinters were still good enough. The team worked really well today, now we will focus on tomorrow’s first day of real climbing,» said sports director Dmitriy Fofonov.

Tomorrow the UAE Tour will have the start of stage 3 on the Al Qudra Cycle Track to finish atop Jabel Afeet, covering 184 kilometers.