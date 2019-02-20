Astana's Lutsenko leads in Tour of Oman Stage 4

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - By taking the twelfth place in a sprint of a reduced peloton, Alexey Lutsenko managed to keep the race lead in the Tour of Oman today. Sonny Colbrelli won the sprint, just in front of Greg van Avermaet, who took bonification seconds and is now second overall at 14" seconds of Lutsenko, Kazinform has learnt from the club's press service.

"Today we took control of the race right from the start, the team showed that they want to work to defend my GC lead, which is great. It was all about the final today, where I tried to deliver a sprint, but it was too hectic for me in the final kilometer. In the end, I finished twelfth in the bunch sprint. So, another day is done and now we can fully focus on the most important stage of this Tour, the Green Mountain stage. I know this climb, as I finished second behind my teammate Miguel Angel Lopez last year. It's a very hard climb, so the only thing I can do is giving everything that I've got. I'm confident, but for sure, it won't be easy. I will need all the help of my teammates, just like in the past few days," said Alexey Lutsenko.

The 131 kilometers from Yiti to the Oman Convention & Exhibition Center was short but intensive, as the riders had to climb the Al Jabal Street three times in the final 60 kilometers. Three riders attacked shortly after the peloton caught six other riders who tried to make the breakaway right from the start. These three riders got the company of two other riders, making it a break of six riders. Behind them, Astana Pro Team took control over the peloton.

In the final 50 kilometers, teams aiming for a stage victory took over the control and managed to close the gap with the breakaway. As the pace was high on the final climbs, the peloton reduced to a group of 30 riders. This bunch sprinted towards the slightly uphill finish at the Oman Convention & Exhibition Center. It was Sonny Colbrelli who was the fastest sprinter of the day. The Italian was able to stay in front of Greg van Avermaet and Clement Venturini. Davide Ballerini and Alexey Lutsenko finished eleventh and twelfth, in the same group as of today's winner. Lutsenko remains the leader of the race, with 14" seconds advantage on Van Avermaet and 18" on Jesus Herrada.

Tomorrow the Queen Stage awaits with the summit finish on the Green Mountain. Like every year, the climb of this mountain will likely decide who will win the Tour of Oman. Before the finish, the riders will race 152 kilometers, starting from Samayil.