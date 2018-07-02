Astana's Lutsenko new road racechamp of Kazakhstan National Championship
I am very happy to take part in the National Championships. In the last years I was forced to miss it because in this period I was always preparing for the Tour de France. This season I've got a chance to come for the Nationals and I really enjoyed it. The Championships was organized on a very high level. Indeed, the weather conditions were tough because of the heat, but the race itself was nice. I am happy and proud to win the jersey of the national champion. It means a lot for me and during next year I will try to show the Kazakhstan Champion colors in the best possible way, said Alexey Lutsenko.
The race podium was completed by two more Astana Team riders: Nikita Stalnov was second 15 seconds behind Lutsenko, while Artyom Zakharov won the sprint for third place 1 minute and 31 seconds later.