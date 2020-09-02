Astana’s Miguel Angel Lopez 6th in Tour de France Stage 4

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Astana Pro Team leader Miguel Angel Lopez did a very good race and finished 6th in Orcières-Merlette atop the first category climb, which crowned today’s fourth stage of the Tour de France. This stage became the first mountain stage with uphill finish, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

«Today I felt quite good and my legs worked perfectly. I like this kind of climbs as it suits me quite well. The team did a very good job for me during the whole day and in the final I was up there among the main favorites. Unfortunately, I was boxed in twice during the last two kilometers, but with my sixth place today I can be satisfied. It was just the first real test in the mountains, and I am happy that my form is growing on and my condition is improving day by day. It is still the first week of the race and all the fight is still ahead, so I will continue going through the race day by day,» said Miguel Angel Lopez.

Six riders went away shortly after start of the stage in Sisteron. The break took a good gap, however the peloton never gave the escapers too much space. Thus, at the bottom of the final climb to Orcières-Merlette the last rider from the break has been caught back.

The riders continued climbing up fast, making a huge selection in the main group. A small leading group of around 20 riders entered the final kilometer to play the stage in a powerful uphill sprint.

The Slovenian rider Primoz Roglic won the stage ahead of Tadej Pogacar and Guillaume Martin. Astana’s leader Miguel Angel Lopez was close to the podium, taking a nice sixth place.

The French rider Julian Alaphilippe still keeps the yellow jersey of the Tour de France race leader, while Miguel Angel Lopez moved up to the 10th position in the overall classification.

Stage 5 of the race will be held tomorrow: 183 km from Gap to Privas.