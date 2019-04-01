Astana's Miguel Angel Lopez wins Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2019

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Miguel Angel Lopez became the overall winner of the 99th edition of the prestigious UCI WorldTour race Volta Ciclista a Catalunya ended today in Barcelona. The Astana rider, supported by the whole team, was able to defend his lead at the seventh stage of the race on a hard Montjuic circuit in Barcelona, Astana Pro team's official website reads.

"I am super happy with this victory! It is something great! Together with the team we considered this race as one of the main points in the beginning of the season and today we could complete our goal. It was a nice race and I had a great support of my team. I felt good during the whole week here in Catalunya, and, in the same time, I was improving day by day. After my win atop La Molina I believed that together we can do it until the end. I thank all the team for this week! It is our common, Astana Pro Team victory!", said Miguel Angel Lopez.

Stage 7 of the Volta a Catalunya with start and finish in Barcelona (143.1 km) provided a very difficult route with 8 Montjuic climbs on the local laps. Once, the peloton arrived on the laps, the race has exploded with attacks. Adam Yates, second in the general classification, made a powerful attack for some time taking the virtual lead in the race.

Davide Villella, Andrey Zeits and Pello Bilbao did their best inside the final few laps to chase Yates just not to give him too much space. On the final lap the Britton has been, finally, caught by the group of Miguel Angel Lopez, and after that the favorites finished all together.

"We knew the rivals will try to do something on Montjuic, so we were ready. I had strong teammates next to me and they did absolutely incredible job! In every moment of the race, even than Adam Yates went away we tried to keep calmness, gaining the terrain back second by second. In the end it worked out perfectly and I could save my jersey. It was a super hard day on the road, but I've got the final victory for my team and now I am happy!," added Miguel Angel Lopez.

The Italian Davide Formolo took stage 7 win after a brave solo breakaway, the Spanish rider Enric Mas finished second, while the German Maximilian Schachmann closed the daily podium with third place. Miguel Angel Lopez finished 13th inside the GC contenders group, thus, confirming his win in the final general classification of the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya. Adam Yates took the second place, while Egan Bernal did third.

Besides, Miguel Angel Lopez won the jersey of the best young rider of the race.

For Astana Pro Team it is the 21st victory in this season.

"We had a very good group of riders here in Catalunya, with a great atmosphere and fully dedicated to our common goal. Today I saw a very strong team, where everyone gave his best to help Miguel Angel Lopez to win this race. It is a big result for our young leader, but, also, it is a very nice win for all Astana Pro Team. Indeed, we have a fantastic start of the season and we still continuing in the same way. I want to thank all guys, riders and staff for this amazing week. And, of course, I want to thank all Astana sponsors and partners for a huge support of our team, especially our general partner Samruk Kazyna," added Dmitri Sedoun, sports director of Astana Pro Team.