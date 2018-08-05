Astana's Minali 2nd in Tour of Denmark Stage 3
"The team did a very good job and my teammates helped me really well during the whole day, so I thank them for that. The final sprint was quite chaotic and nervous, everyone wanted to stay in front. It was quitedangerous. Perhaps, I started my sprint a bit later than I had to do it, so the Belgian rider passed me right before the finish. Anyway, I did my best today and I could be satisfied with the way I did this stage. As result I have a second place, but the main thing is today I felt much better than in the first two stages. On Sunday I will have another opportunity, so I will try to fight for a win," said Riccardo Minali.
"By my opinion, Riccardo did a very good sprint and he could not do something more. The rider who won was just a bit better today. We still have two days here in Denmark and in both stages we have chances to get a nice result," added sports director Lars Michaelsen.
After the third stage the Belgian rider Wout Van Aert still leads the general classification, while Astana's Hugo Houle moved up to 8th place (+0.21).
The individual time trial of 19,1 km in Nykøbing Falster will be held tomorrow as stage 4 of the Tour of Denmark.