Astana's New Year clock may get into Guinness Book

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A big clock appeared in Astana on New Year's Eve. It stands on the waterfront of Yessil River.

The clock's dial diameter is 17 m. Because of its LED backlight it looks impressive even during the nighttime. The mechanism of this clock is very precise, and on New Year's night fireworks will start when it shows midnight.

The area around the clock is a wonderful place for active winter holidays with ice slides and an 8000 sq.m skating rink.

According to the city's administration, the Yessil River clock can become the biggest one in the world. For example another biggie, Colgate clock on the Hudson River waterfront near Manhattan (New Jersey, USA) has a dial diameter of 15.24 m.