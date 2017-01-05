Astana’s popular newspaper closed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM JSC Tsesna Corporation announced the closure of its Info-Tses newspaper which had been published in Astana for 25 years, Kazinform correspondent reports.

“JSC Tsesna Corporation based in Astana and whose shares are officially listed at the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange has informed KASE about its December 30, 2016 decision on voluntary liquidation of its daughter company LLP Info-Tses Newspaper”, KASE website reads.

The last edition of the newspaper was issued late 2016. According to its Editor-in-Chief Sergey Leskovsky, the first issue is stored at the Museum of Tsesna Corporation.

“1,567 issues have been published in 25 years. More than half of them were published in the new millennium. New time dictates new rules. It is up to us either to accept them or not,” he wrote.