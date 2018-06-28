Astana's rider crowned as new ITT champion at Kazakhstan National Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The rider of Astana Pro Team wins 50 km-long individual time trial of Kazakhstan National Championships held in Almaty this Wednesday, Kazinform has learnt from the club's press service.

Daniil Fominykh finished the distance in 1 hour 03 minutes 42 seconds, second was Igor Chzhan, who lost 1 minute 7 seconds to our rider, the podium was completed by another Astana Pro Team rider Andrey Zeits, who finished only in 1 second of silver medal.



"I tried to divide my efforts for the whole race, because the distance was very long for an individual race. I managed to do a good race, and gave all my 100%. The route was also interesting - there were 2 laps of 25 km with technically curves and a few good climbs. I am very satisfied with the race I made and happy for the result," said Daniil Fominykh after the finish.



This is a second national champion tittle for Daniil Fominykh, who was the National ITT winner in 2014; in 2013 he also won the U23 ITT Asian Champion tittle.



The Kazakhstan National Championships will finish with the group road race this Sunday.