    Astana's rider Gatto finishes eighth at Tour de Suisse

    11:56, 18 June 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The hundred-kilometer mountain stage of the Tour de Suisse cycle-race has come to an end. Oscar Gatto, a rider of Astana Pro Team, is in the top 10 at the eighth stage of the competition, Sports.kz reports.

    The first was Peter Sagan, Slovak rider of Bora-Hansgrohe team, while UAE Team Emirates sprinter Sacha Modolo from Italy finished second. The third result was taken by another Italian road cyclist - Matteo Trentin of Quick-Step Floors. Astana's rider Oscar Gatto finished eighth, whereas the team's other results are as follows: Dmitriy Gruzdev - 72nd, Pelo Bilbao - 94th, Arman Kamyshev - 142nd, Daniil Fominykh - 143rd.

    Tags:
    Sport Astana Pro Team Cycling Top Story
