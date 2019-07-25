Astana’s rider Izagirre 6th in Tour de France Stage 17
Many ridersattacked in today’s final, with Gorka Izagirre making it in a select group. Inthe end, Matteo Trentin attacked and finished solo, taking the stage win. GorkaIzagirre finished sixth.
«It was a very hot and hardday and the start was very fast because when we tried to create the breakaway,some teams kept pulling in the peloton. But we made it and then I tried to gofor a stage win together with Omar Fraile. Before the final climb, there werealready some attacks, but when Matteo Trentin attacked, nobody was able tofollow him. I think he was the strongest rider of today. Today was a goodchance to fight for a stage win, but I’m sure there are more opportunitiescoming for our team in the final days of this Tour,» said Gorka Izagirre.
Matteo Trentin won stage 17 from Pont du Gard to Gap,covering 200 kilometers. Behind the breakaway, the pack finished 20 minutesbehind Trentin. Julian Alaphilippe is still leading the race. Tomorrow’s stage18 will start in Embrun to finish in Valloire after 208 kilometers, includingfour categorized climbs of which two HC categorized.