Astana’s rider Jesper Hansen 2nd in Tour of Turkey

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Belgian Edward Theuns of Trek-Segafredo team has won the final stage of the Tour of Turkey multi-day cycling race, according to Sports.kz.

The Italian riders - Matteo Pelucchi of Bora-Hansgrohe and Francesco Gavazzi of Androni-Sidermec finished second and third, accordingly.

Riccardo Minali, who turned out to be the fastest rider of Astana Pro Team, finished seventh. The other riders of Astana ended up with the following results in the stage: Jesper Hansen - 12th, Andrey Zeitz - 22nd, Dmitriy Gruzdev - 44th, Ruslan Tleubayev - 69th, Zhandos Bizhigitov - 72nd, and Nikita Stalnov - 73rd.