NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today, in the hospital of the city of Dornach the Astana rider Andrey Zeits had a successful surgery on his left collarbone, broken yesterday in a bad crash on stage 4 of the Tour de Suisse, Kazinform has learnt from the club's press service.

Andrey feels good. For a few more days he will stay in the hospital under the medical supervision.