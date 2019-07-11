Astana's riders finish in top 20 in Tour de France Stage 5

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On stage 5 of the Tour de France, a reduced peloton sprinted for the win, with Peter Sagan taking the stage. Alexey Lutsenko and Omar Fraile both finished in the top 20. Jakob Fuglsang finished in the same group, the day before the first mountain stage of this year's Tour de France, Kazinform has learnt from the club's press service.

"Today was a nice day on the bike. I'm still not feeling 100%, but I'm very close to that. I didn't feel very comfortable yet on today's stage, but I'm confident that I'll feel fine tomorrow. It will be all about the day's shape, I think it will be an exciting race to watch. I hope the missing 5% will be there and that I can compete like I would before I crashed on stage 1," said Jakob Fuglsang.

Starting in Saint-Dié-des-Vosges, stage 5 finished in Colmar after 175,5 kilometers. A group of four riders managed to get into the day's breakaway, but they got caught by a peloton that was reduced after several categorized climbs during the day. Peter Sagan sprinted to a victory; Julian Alaphilippe is still wearing the yellow jersey as GC leader. Both Alexey Lutsenko and Omar Fraile finished in the top 20 (15th and 16th) in today's sprint, Jakob Fuglsang finished in the same group.

The first mountain stage is coming up tomorrow, starting in Mulhouse to have a summit finish at La Planche des Belles Filles after six categorized climbs.