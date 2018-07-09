Astana's Sanchez crashes in Tour de France Stage 2

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - An unfortunate crash of Luis Leon Sanchez today at stage 2 of the Tour de France, he had to quit the race with a fracture in his left elbow. Leader Jakob Fuglsang finished in the bunch behind the sprint, that was won by Peter Sagan, Kazinform has learnt from the club's official press service.

"Luis Leon Sanchez was riding just in front of me when he crashed, and it looked really bad. It was a blow when I heard on the radio that he was out, but directly after I tried to concentrate on the race again as it was a hard final. It's a pity that he's out, of course for himself, but also for us as he would have played a big role in our TTT tomorrow. But that's what happened, now we have to focus on tomorrow. We have to focus even more now on keeping everyone together, as we're with only 7 riders. We have to race smart and try to get the maximum result," said Jakob Fuglsang.

"There was a small gap in the road and I crashed right into it. I have a fracture in my left elbow, but I'm more worried about my rib, because I crashed on some street furniture. We're now in the hospital for further examination, but of course I'm already very disappointed to leave the Tour de France this way," explained Luis Leon Sanchez.