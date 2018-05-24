Astana's Sanchez keeps on attacking at Stage 17 of Giro d'Italia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana's rider Luis Leon Sanchez has spent a very solid and aggressive race, attacking for many times during the 17th stage of the Giro d'Italia. Sanchez was among the riders, who initiated the first breakaway of the day and later, he was trying more and more to stay in front of the stage and to fight for a victory. At least three times during this day Luis Leon was in different breakaways, the last one was neutralized with just 10 kilometers to go, Kazinform has learnt from the club's press service.

We hoped, it could be a good opportunity for a breakaway since from tomorrow we are coming back in the mountains. I did my best from the start of the stage, was always in front, following all attacks. But, a few teams, who were hoping for a bunch sprint, never gave us any good gap. In the end we still fought for a stage, working hard until the end, but it just did not work. Yeah, this is the Giro d'Italia of this year - no way for any breakaway so far, said Luis Leon Sanchez.

Thus, despite all efforts of Sanchez and his breakaway companions, the peloton caught them with 10 km to go to play stage 17 (Riva del Garda - Iseo, 155 km) win in a massive sprint: the Italian Elia Viviani won his fourth stage at this Giro d'Italia, outsprinting Sam Bennett and Niccolo Bonifazio. Astana Team leaders, Miguel Angel Lopez and Pello Bilbao finished safely in the main group.



The stage did not introduce any changes in the general classification of the race: Simon Yates still holds the pink jersey, Lopez is 7th, Bilbao is 8th.

Miguel Angel Lopez holds the white jersey of the best young rider.



The decisive part of the Giro-2018 starts tomorrow with stage 18 from Abbiategrasso to the top of the first category climb Prato Nevoso.