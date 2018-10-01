Astana's Sanchez takes Stage 2, Villella wins of Tour of Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Luis Leon Sanchez takes a beautiful victory at the second stage of the Tour of Almaty. The Astana Team rider finished first atop the iconic climb Medeo after 152,2 km of racing, Kazinform has learnt from the club's press service.

"I'm really happy with this victory, because it is my first race after the crash at the Tour de France. Today I had good feeling and also it was a really great job from my team, also Davide Villella as the leader of the race helped me at the finish. It was a really good race for us. It is my first time in Almaty and I am happy to be there, very beautiful city and nice people. It is so great to win here in Kazakhstan because this race is very important for Astana Pro Team," said Luis Leon Sanchez after the finish.

The winner of stage 1 and the current GC leader Davide Villella today finished third, just 8 seconds behind Luis Leon Sanchez. This was more than enough to secure his lead and to become the final overall winner of the Tour of Almaty.



Thus, the riders of Astana Pro Team performed an excellent race in Kazakhstan, in the homeland of their team, having won 2 stages and the general classification of the race.