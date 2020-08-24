Astana’s Sanchez wins road race, Izagirre takes silver at Spanish National Championships

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Luis Leon Sanchez took his first road race title at the Spanish National Championships. August 23, the experienced rider of Astana Pro Team won the gold medal of the National Championships in Jaen after a powerful attack inside the final kilometer of the race, the Astana Pro Team’s official website reads.

«I am so happy to win the title of the national champion in the road race. After many attempts and podium places, finally, I did it! I want to thank my team for staying here next to me! Today Oscar Rodriguez worked a lot to help us to keep the race under control, and also Gorka Izagirre was so strong today and in the final he provided me a great support! It was a very hard race, difficult to control with a lot of attacks. I was staying in the group, waiting and waiting for the best moment. When Jesus Herrada went away, I decided to follow him. Once I caught him, I waited until some 500-600 meters to go and gave my all to the finish line. It is a great feeling to become the National Champion and I will be proud and happy to wear the jersey of the Spanish Champion during the next year all around the world,» said Luis Leon Sanchez.

Luis Leon Sanchez and Gorka Izagirre stayed in the group of the main favorites during the entire race. Despite many attacks on the final part of the race, no one could get a serious advantage. Jesus Herrada made his attack with 3 km to go, while two Astana Pro Team riders counterattacked shortly after him. Sanchez was able to catch Herrada inside the final kilometer and with 600 meters to go Luis Leon made his decisive move, which brought him the title of the 2020 Spanish Road Race Champion.

Gorka Izagirre finished second, taking a silver medal.

«The truth is the race was very hard. We were three in the race and everyone was watching on us. It was not easy to control the race, but we managed to do it! Oscar Rodriguez did absolutely incredible job today for Luis Leon Sanchez and me. In the end Luis Leon was able to realize his chance and to win. It is a beautiful victory! Also, I am pretty happy with my second place!» said Gorka Izagirre.