Astana’s Scarponi dies in training crash

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Italian cyclist of Astana Cycling Team, Michele Scarponi has died after a collision with a van during a training ride.

A statement from the team said the incident occurred near Scarponi's home in Filottrano, in the Italian region Marche.



Scarponi is a winner of the 2011 Giro d'Italia and this Monday claimed victory in stage one of the Tour of the Alps.



"This is a tragedy too big to be written," the team's statement reads.



Astana describes Scarponi as a "great champion" and a "special guy" and adds: "The Astana Pro Team clings to the Michele family in this incredibly painful moment of sorrow and mourning."



Scarponi was 37 years old. He left behind a wife and two children.