Astana's Sergei Chernetskii wins 2018 Arctic Race of Norway

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The rider of Astana Pro Team Sergei Chernetskii wins the final GC of Arctic Race of Norway after fantastic teamwork during four stages, Kazinform has learned from the team's press service.

"First of all, I want to thank the team, the riders, the staff, and the management, everyone was worked perfectly, the team prepared all the conditions, it is only remained to win. The whole team believed in me and supported up to the last hundred meters. I'm very happy to win this race because I had a long time without victories, the last time I won in 2015. Especially I wanted to win in the team "Astana", to thank in this way the general manager Alexandr Vinokurov, Dmitriy Fofonov, that they invited me two years ago to the team, they believed in me, despite the trauma at the Olympic Games. Many thanks to all who helped and supported us on this race. I do not plan to stop with this victory and I'm aiming for a good performance in Canada and at the final races of the season," said Sergei Chernetskii after the finish.

At the final stage in Alta Chernestkii finishes in Top 10 and secures his leading in final GC, with the advantage of 11 seconds over Markus Hoelgaard from Norway, who takes 2nd place overall. Dutch rider Mathieu van der Poel wins the final stage of the race.

Photo: Pauline Ballet / ARN