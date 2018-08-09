Astana's Stalnov 12th in Vuelta A Burgos Stage 2

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Stage 2 of the Vuelta a Burgos (163 km) saw a fast and nervous final with a finish in a small town of Castrojeriz. Astana's Nikita Stalnov did a good sprint and finished 12th, Kazinform has learnt from the club's press service.

My goal was to finish inside the Top-10 today and I had enough power for that, but in the end was boxed in a bit and it did not work. After yesterday efforts I can't say I was fresh today, but in general I felt ok. Now we are looking forward to tomorrow's hard stage, said Nikita Stalnov.

Mostly, the stage was calm, and we passed it without much stress. Only the last 30 km were quite fast and nervous because of a high speed of the group and crosswind. Some teams tried to split the group, but we knew about the situation in the final part of the stage and we were prepared. We passed the final very careful to keep our leaders out of troubles. In the end of the day all went well, explained Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev.

The second stage of the race has been played in sprint, won by the Italian Matteo Moschetti.



The new leader of the general classification became Jon Aberasturi, while Pello Bilbao is third with the same time as the leader. Miguel Angel Lopez is 12th.



Stage 3 of the Vuelta a Burgos will shake the general classification: the peloton will pass a distance of 149 km from Sedano to the top of the special category climb Picón Blanco.