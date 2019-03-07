Astana's team roster for Paris - Nice 2019 announced
15:28, 07 March 2019
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana Pro Team is ready for the first European UCI WorldTour stage race Paris - Nice, which will be held in France from March 10th to 17th, the team's press office informs.
Team's line-up: Laurens De Vreese, Hugo Houle, Ion Izagirre, Gorka Izagirre, Magnus Cort, Miguel Angel Lopez and Luis Leon Sanchez.
Sports directors in race: Dmitriy Fofonov and Stefano Zanini.
Race information: https://www.paris-nice.fr/en/