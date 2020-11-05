Astana’s Vlasov among GC contenders in Vuelta a España Stage 14

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The breakaway of 7 riders made it to the finish and played the stage victory in an explosive final in Ourense. Astana’s Aleksandr Vlasov showed good legs at the uphill finish, arriving together with other GC contenders 3 minutes 44 seconds behind the break, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

«Our riders were very active at the beginning of the stage, trying to go in a breakaway. In the first groups we had Gorka, Alex Aranburu, then it was Ion, who tried to escape. But, in the end of the day we missed the right group which, finally, went away and played the stage win. We tried to organize a good chasing but there was not really good cooperation in front of the peloton, so, the break made it till the finish. Tomorrow is a new stage and a new opportunity for us,» said Dmitriy Fofonov.

Stage 14 of La Vuelta started in Lugo and after 204.7 km finished in Ourense on the top of 1-km-long climb. There were a lot of attacks from the start in Lugo as many riders tried to go in the breakaway. The Astana Pro Team rider were also very active, attacking from the peloton. But, finally, a group of 7 riders went away clear, shortly opening a good gap. Astana Pro Team came in front of the peloton to start chasing the break and trying to take it under control. But, in the end of the day, the escapers could stay in front till the finish and the riders from the break have played the stage win, taken by Tim Wellens.

The leader of Astana Pro Team Aleksandr Vlasov was strong on the last climb in Ourense. He finished up there in front of the main group together with the red jersey Primoz Roglic. Thus, Vlasov kept his 9th position in the general classification.

Stage 15 will be held tomorrow. It will be the longest stage of this edition of La Vuelta: 230.8 km from Mos to Puebla de Sanabria.