ASTANA. KAZINFORM - FC "Astana" drew with FC "Benfica" of Lisbon 2:2 in a match of Champions League, reported sports.kz.

Kazakh football players produced a stirring performance to draw 2-2 at home to Benfica.

The score brought the team 500 thousand euros. However, in case of victory the team could earn 1.5 million euros. Goals: Twumasi 19 (1: 0), Anichich 31 (2: 0), Jimenez 42 (2: 1), Jimenez 72 (2: 2).