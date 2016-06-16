Astana-Schuchinsk highway gathered over 3 bln tenge

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana-Schuchinsk autobahn has gathered more than 3 bln tenge since 2013, Kazinform reports citing S.Barmakov, an official from the Ministry of Investments and Development.

“Since the day of its commissioning, Astana-Schuchinsk autobahт, it has received over 3 bln tenge. These funds are spent on maintaining the highway,” said Barmakov to journalists on the sidelines the roundtable meeting “On Development of Tollways.” He added that the project has not paid off yet.

The length of the highway is 211 km.