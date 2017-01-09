Astana-Schuchinsk toll road brings 1bln tenge profit annually

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Annual profit from Astana-Schuchinsk toll road comprises 1bln tenge, JSC NC KazAvtoZhol company informs in its official reply to Kazinform.

“Kazavtozhol’s annual income for traffic organization on Astana-Schuchinsk highway makes 1bln100mln tenge annually. The total amount of the income comprises to date 3bln200mln tenge and this sum was spent on maintenance of the road and payment system’s modernization,” the statement reads.

According to the company’s press service, 54 units of special vehicles are used in cleaning the highway in winters.

In case of road accidents, there are roadside healthcare facilities provided with resuscitation ambulances and necessary rescue equipment . In whole, there are 40 similar facilities across Kazakhstan.

By the way, the company is not planning to increase toll rates at present.