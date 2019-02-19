Astana Science Festival to kick off on March 2

ASTANA. KAZINFORM We invite anyone who may be interested to attend the Astana Science Festival - an exciting and insightful event about science for kids and adults, the Bristish Council Kazakhstan official website reads.

The festival will give a chance to see presentations by Kazakhstan's schoolchildren and young researchers about interesting scientific discoveries and facts, to learn a lot of new things about the world of scientists and understand what motivates people to engage in science, and take part in the Open Lab to check your knowledge of science.



The event will take place on March 2, 2019 at the Nazarbayev University, 53 Kabanbai Batyr St. (entrance from Turan Street).



Entrance is free, registration is required.