Astana SCO Summit in the focus of interministerial consultations in Beijing

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - The interministerial consultations of foreign affairs ministries of the SCO member states themed "On cooperation of press services of the foreign affairs ministries in the process of information support of the SCO activity" took place at the SCO headquarters in Beijing on April 27-28, Kazinform correspondent in China reports.





During the consultations, participants exchanged views on ways to further deepen cooperation between the press services of foreign ministries of the SCO member states. The report of the SCO Secretariat on informational work done in 2016 was presented during the event.



Utmost attention was paid to joint work on information support of the upcoming session of the SCO Heads of State in Astana in June 2017.







"Within the framework of its chairmanship, Kazakhstan attaches great importance to raising public awareness about the SCO in global media space. We are busy getting ready for the upcoming top-level meeting in Astana. We've made a decision to open a press center of the SCO Summit with necessary conditions for comfortable and fruitful work of all mass media. The SCO Summit in Astana is supposed to demonstrate the world higher purposes and goals of the organization," Dinara Zheldybayeva, Deputy Chairman of the International Information Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, said.







The interministerial consultations were held in accordance with the 2017 Cooperation Program between the foreign affairs ministries of the SCO member states.