Astana selects semifinalist to partake in “Bala Turkvizyon” (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana has selected a semifinalist to participate in the national final of the song contest "Bala Turkvizyon".

This year "Bala Turkvizyon" song contest will be held for the first time. The event will gather children from Turkic speaking states. Kazakhstan national selection is organized by the fund of Aliya Nazarbayeva "Zhandanu alemy". In December the current year the winner of the national selection will fly to Istanbul for the international grand final. The event will join finalists from 21 Turkic speaking states. Astana casting for the children's song contest "Bala Turkvizyon-Kazakhstan" has involved 100 children aged 8 - 13. 13-year-old Dilnura Birzhanova has become the semifinalist from Astana city. Dilnura has a large family - she has three sisters and a brother. Dilnura takes singing lessons from several singing masters. August 13 Dilnura will fly to Almaty. For two weeks the semi-finalists from different regions of Kazakhstan will stay at the "Star home" and prepare for the national final of the competition which will be held in Astana on September 16-17.