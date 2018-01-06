Astana-Sharjah flight delayed due to aircraft’s frozen door

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 89 passengers, who were to travel to Sharjah, got stuck at the Astana International Airport, Kazinform correspondent reports.

An Air Arabia aircraft failed to jet off to Sharjah for a technical reason. According to Gulmira Akhmetova, a representative of the company, the entry door of the aircraft got frozen.

"We fell short in our efforts to warm it up. The flight has been delayed by 10 hours. We will arrange hotel accommodation for the passengers," Akhmetova said.

The plane operating the Astana-Sharjah charter flight was to take off at 4:55 am. However, it did not. At 7:25 am, the passengers were offered drinks. 15 minutes later, without any explanation, they were asked to leave the plane and get to the airport building.

It is worth mentioning that the Saturday morning temperature in Astana fell to -24°C.



