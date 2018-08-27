Astana shows good team work in La Vuelta Ciclista A Espana Stage 2

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - It was a very hot day in Andalucia and the heat had a great impact over the riders during the whole way from Marbella to the third category climb Caminito del Rey (163,5 km). Astana did a solid work for Miguel Angel Lopez, staying together from start to finish and supporting team's leader in every moment of the race, Kazinform has learnt from the club's press service.

"The team was fantastic today. My teammates were always around me and I've got a big help from them. In a fast and crazy final the team did it best to keep me in front, thus I did not lose too much time in this stage which did not suit me well. Honestly, I suffered a bit because of this heat and my legs did not work good enough to be up there fighting in the sprint. But, anyway, I have spent a good day. The Vuelta just started and everything in this race is still ahead," said Miguel Angel Lopez.



The second stage of La Vuelta was decided in a powerful and fast uphill sprint, won by the Spaniard Alejandro Valverde, who outsprinted Michal Kwiatkowski and Laurens De Plus, who arrived 3 seconds later. Behind them the peloton was split in parts, and three riders of Astana Pro Team, Pello Bilbao, Davide Villella and Miguel Angel Lopez finished 19 seconds behind the stage winner.



Unfortunately, Omar Fraile was involved in a crash during the stage, but, hopefully he avoided any serious injures.



In the general classification of the race Kwiatkowski became the new overall leader, while Pello Bilbao and Miguel Angel Lopez both moved up to 22nd and 26th places (+0.49 and +0.54, respectively).



Stage 3 of the Vuelta a España will be held tomorrow: 178,2 km from Mijas to Alhauírin de la Torre.