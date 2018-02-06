Astana sights amaze Kremlin

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The Kremlin Palace in Moscow hosted an anniversary concert of People's Artist of Russia and Tatarstan Renat Ibragimov, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Together with Renat Ibragimov, People's Artist of Kazakhstan Roza Rymbayeva and famous singer Yerzhan Nurgaliyev sang a Kazakh song Ushkonyr, with lyrics penned by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.

It is noteworthy that the audience was deeply smitten with the beauty of the capital of Kazakhstan Astana and the Kazakh song about Homeland.





As Kazinform reported earlier, the concert was timed to Renat Ibragimov's 70th birthday he had celebrated recently. The legendary singer's friends from near and far-abroad countries took part in On the Sea of Life concert program based upon the autobiographical book.

They include Aleksandra Pakhmutova, Marat Basharov, Olga Kabo, Eugene Voskresensky, Roza Rymbayeva, Anatoly Yarmolenko (Syabry pop group), Farukh Zakirov (Yalla folk-rock band), Dina Garipova, Mari Karne, Margarita Pozoyan, Yerzhan Nurgaliyev, Ksana Sergienko, Tenor of the 21st Century group, Kazan World, and many other artists.

