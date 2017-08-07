Astana snatches victory from Ordabasy in KPL match

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In the 22nd round of Kazakhstan Premier League FC Astana beat Shymkent Ordabasy 1-0, sports.kz reports.

The champions of the country dominated the game the entire time. However, the team only managed to score in the extra period, Askhat Tagybergen put the ball in the back of the net, bringing his club the victory and three points. Astana now has 54 points and is seven points ahead of FC Almaty Kairat occupying the second line. Ordabasy is third with 41 points.