Astana startuppers rank among Southeast Asia's Top 100

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A group of Kazakhstan's startups joined the Top 100 Startups of Southeast Asia and will take part in the Echelon Asia Summit, the largest technologic platform. It is set to take place on June 28-29 in Singapore, Astana Hub reports.

Singapore's investors selected Kazakhstan's projects under the Smart Zholy program backed by Astana Hub IT Startups International Tech Park and the Foundation of the First President of Kazakhstan - Yelbassy.



Kazakh teams will meet with reps of more than 20 venture funds of Southeast Asia boasting 500 startups of the U.S. and Golden Gate Ventures of Singapore. Besides, they will visit Facebook and Google IT companies, National University of Singapore.



The Echelon Asia Summit is the largest event of Asia in the sphere of startups, technologies and innovations. Above 5,000 guests, 400 investors and 100 best startup teams from 30 states of the world are expected to attend it. Participation in the summit will help the country's projects attract investments.