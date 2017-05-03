Astana streets to be blocked off for sporting events in summer

ASTANA. KAZINFORM During Expo 2017 International Specialized Exhibition the capital will host a series of sporting competitions and several streets will be shut down as a result, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Deputy Head of Astana Department of Physical Education and Sports Samat Kabdulin requested the citizens of Astana to accept it understandingly.

"During open-air sporting events the traffic in some streets will be closed. Please be accepting of it, after all our city is getting toward healthy lifestyle and marathons require shutting down several streets. Of course, we are carefully working on all routes, but the streets will be blocked off during duathlon, triathlon, marathon.", he said.

Kabdulin promises to inform in advance on street names and periods of closing.

"I want the citizens to adjust their routes on those days.", he underlined.

About 20 international sports tournaments will be held in the city during Expo 2017. The capital will also host competitions of national sports such as Baigue, Kokpar, etc. It will be Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sport to arrange the events.