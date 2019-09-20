“Astana” suffers loss against “MU”

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – «Astana» has suffered loss in a game against the legendary UK club «Manchester United». Old Trafford - home of MU – welcomed Astana the day before, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

First 45 minutes were goalless for both teams.

It was Mason Greenwood who made the first and last goal at the 73rd minute. Thus, Astana lost to MU, 0:1.

It bears to remind that on October 3 «Astana» faces «Partizan» of Serbia. The game will be held in Nur-Sultan.

Note that Manchester United youngster Mason Greenwood who gained MU’s victory is 17 years old. Greenwood was making his first start of the season at Old Trafford.