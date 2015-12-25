Astana summed up the Year of People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana has held the final meeting of the State Commission on organization and holding of the Year of People's Assembly of Kazakhstan.

The sitting was chaired by the Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova, the press service of Akorda reported Friday. The roundtable was attended by members of the State Commission, MPs, representatives of government agencies, members of the expert council of the organization, and members of the media. Reports on the results of the implementation of the National Action Plan for the organization and holding of the Year of the People's Assembly and 20th anniversary of the Constitution were made by I.Rogov, Chairman of the Constitutional Council, Vice-President of the Commission; A.Muhamediuly - Minister for Culture and Sports; A.Batalov - Governor of Almaty region; E.Tugzhanov - deputy chairman of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan - Head of the Secretariat of the Assembly, Deputy Chairman of the Commission; E.Ashikbayev - Deputy Foreign Minister. In his speech G.Abdykalikova stressed that the objectives set by Nursultan Nazarbayev, regarding the Year of the People's Assembly, have been achieved. The country carried out about 30 thousand events. The following results were achieved: the international community has recognized Kazakhstani model of social cohesion and national unity; the Kazakh identity and unity has been further strengthened and developed; "Mangilik El" national patriotic idea has entrenched in the public consciousness. Moreover, the Year of the People's Assembly has created favorable social and psychological atmosphere for the implementation of the five institutional reforms. At the end of the meeting G.Abdykalikova has identified a number of specific instructions.