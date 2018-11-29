Astana Syria Talks 11th round: What did guarantor states arrive at?

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Foreign Affairs Kairat Abdrakhmanov has announced the outcomes of the 11th round of the Astana Process on Regulation of the Syrian Conflict, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to him, the guarantor countries thoroughly studied the situation in the Idlib de-escalation zone and reaffirmed determination to fully implement the memorandum on stabilization of the situation in the Idlib de-escalation zone as of September 17, 2018.



"They expressed concern over the continuing ceasefire violations. They stated that being ceasefire regime guarantors, they will step up their efforts on its observance including more active work of the Iran-Russia-Turkey Joint Coordination Council," said the Minister after the 11th round of the talks.



Abdrakhmanov said the guarantor countries underline the importance of a strong ceasefire regime and the necessity of continuing an effective fight with terrorism.



"They noted that under no circumstances the establishment of the above-mentioned de-escalation zone must shake sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic. They reaffirmed their determination to continue cooperation for the purpose of full liquidation of the Daesh, IS, Al-Nusra Front and all the groups, organizations, establishments linked to al-Qaeda, Daesh or IS," added the Minister.

He highlighted that the guarantor countries called all the armed opposition groups to immediately and fully withdraw from the mentioned terrorist groups.



"The guarantor states decisively condemned any use of chemical weapons in Syria and demanded prompt professional investigation into any messages in this regard in full compliance with the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling and Use of Chemical Weapons and their Destruction.