Astana Syria talks to cover humanitarian issues

Teheran is against of the US presence in the negotiations over Syrian conflict in Astana on January 23 (Astana process). Iranian media agency Tasnim said so with reference to the Foreign Minister of Iran Javad Zarif, Kaziform refers to RIA Novosti.

"At present some organizational issues are being cleared. We hope that the international and regional partners will support this effort. There are new opportunities opening and they should be used at all accounts", Churkin said in the meeting of the UNSC over Middle East situation.

"Involvement of the forces influencing the situation on the Earth is called to create favorable conditions for consolidation of the cease fire regime this will be the central subject of the discussion. A number of other important aspects, such as trust building measures, enhancement of humanitarian access, elements of the political agenda, will be also discussed ", said Churkin.

According to RIA Novosti, on Tuesday Deputy Official Representative of the UN General Secretary Farkhan Khak stated that the UN had received the invitation to the negotiations over Syria in Astana and will be represented by Ramzy Ezzeldin Ramzy, Deputy Special Envoy of the Secretary-General of the United Nations for Syria. According to him, the UN "will try to support to the best of its ability and hope that the talks in Astana will be useful for the February negotiations in Geneva".