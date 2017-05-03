Astana talks on Syria becoming a regular thing - political expert

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The International Meeting on Syrian Settlement (Astana process) is becoming a regular thing, believes director of the Eurasian Council for International Relations Zhanbolat Ussenov.

"The next round of the Astana talks on Syria is currently underway in Astana. This is the fourth round of the peace negotiations in the capital of our country. The meeting is becoming a regular thing, a dialogue platform. It adds to Kazakhstan's role as an international mediator," Mr. Ussenov stressed.



According to him, it is too early to talk about an immediate ceasefire [in Syria] despite the fact that representatives of the armed Syrian opposition and the Guarantor Countries participate in the 4th round of Astana talks. However, certain progress just like after the 1st round of talks can be achieved.



Ussenov also noted that Kazakhstan's election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council demonstrates that the international community recognizes our country as an international mediator and increases effectiveness of its work on the Syrian problem. Presently, Kazakhstani diplomats are facing an unprecedented challenge - they help the Guarantor Countries solve the Syrian problem by providing the venue for the Astana Meeting.



As a reminder, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan has confirmed that the armed Syrian opposition will participate in the 4th round of the International Meeting on Syrian Settlement (Astana process) on May 3-4 in Astana.