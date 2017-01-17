Astana talks: Syrian delegation to be led by permanent representative to UN

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Syrian government's delegation at Astana talks will be led by Syrian diplomat and permanent representative to the United Nations Bashar al-Jaafari, Kazinform has learnt from RIA Novosti.

"Syria's Permanent Representative to the UN Bashar al-Jaafari will head the government delegation at the meeting in Astana", RIA Novosti's source in Syrian opposition said.

Earlier, the source in the Free Syrian Army, taking part in meetings of the armed opposition in Turkey said, that armed Syrian opposition groups agreed to participate in peace talks in Astana on 23 January. Syrian opposition will attend these talks as a unified bloc.