Astana technopark of IT start-ups picks up first ideas

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Astana Hub international technopark of IT start-ups took under its wing the first participants of its unique free program for talented professionals and entrepreneurs in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

It is noteworthy that Garage free program was launched yesterday, February 7. The project will last for 3 months and will prepare the participants for the next stage of the acceleration program that starts in September 2018. The best projects were selected from more than 150 applications submitted to the contest.

According to techpreneurs.kz, each team presented its business project. Then, the best teams were selected for participation in the Garage start-up incubator. That is the burgeoning entrepreneurs are given a free hand to learn key management, product development, and marketing skills from acknowledged experts.

The start-ups which have been picked up the Astana Hub international technological park include Jaybox developed by Elubay Kabdylmanatov, Kazcube developed by Kazbek Rakishev, KazMotors developed by Dariya Khorolskaya, AILabs Contact Center (AICC) developed by Anuar Sharafutdinov, Kompra developed by Askhat Sergazin, WellMed, Unived, K-Track and Sabina Virtual Assistant developed by Iliya Kultye, Eventum developed by Nikita Sinkov, BBaby.kz developed by Aizhan Zhaissanova, Game of Drones developed by Abylaikhan Zhakanov, Smart Zapravka developed by Zharaskhan Sarsembay and Media Scanner by Nikolay Tyan.