Astana to be gasified in three stages - Mayor Sultanov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The gasification of the capital of Kazakhstan will be carried out in three stages, according to Mayor Bakhyt Sultanov.

As Elorda.info reported, the Road Map on Gas Pipeline Construction in Astana was approved in July 2018. The gasification plan has been divided into three stages. The project is estimated at 52bn tenge which will be spent from the city budget, says Sultanov.



27bn tenge will be required for the implementation of the first stage of the project, he added.



"Three thermal power stations located in Koktal-1, Koktal-2 and in Yugo-Vostok areas - will be gasified first. State expert review is ready. 286mn tenge has been allocated from the local budget," he said.