Astana to build 50 public space sites – Mayor

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 50 public space sites will be built in Astana, according to Mayor of Astana Asset Issekeshev who said it at an international conference "Tendencies of Development of Astana's Transport Potential" held in Kazmediacentre building.

“Next year we plan to launch a program of construction of 50 public space sites in the city, which means landscaping of 17 parks, squares and river banks, opening special zones for cyclists and pedestrians As for road network development, we need to build and reconstruct 25 roads, six bridges, nine road junctures – 50 infrastructure objects in total. Presently, we are jointly working with the Government to find the mechanisms of financing these projects,” said Issekeshev.

According to the Mayor, system-wide development of Astana’s transport potential aims at integration of public transport, parking system, traffic management system and implementation of new regulatory-legal norms to improve the quality of transport services. The accession of Astana to the International Union of Public Transport became an important step in solution of these problems.