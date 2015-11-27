Astana to build two schools for 2300 students

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Two schools for 2300 children will be constructed in Astana by the yearend, the press service of the city administration reported.

One of the new schools for 1100 children will be located on Seifullin street, another school for 1200 students will be opened on Baitursynov street. According to the department of building in 2016 it is planned to complete construction of a secondary school for 600 pupils, two vocational schools for 800 students, a boarding school for 375 students and two accretions to schools for 525 seats each. Since the beginning of the year the city put into operation two secondary schools. To date in the city operate 91 secondary schools for 117 097 students.