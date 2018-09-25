Astana to enjoy warm spell

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - According to the forecast of Kazhydromet forecasters, on September 25 the weather in the capital of Kazakhstan will be mostly cloudless, without precipitation. Fog is expected in the morning, Kazinform cites the website of Astana Mayor's Office.

In the daytime, the air temperature will reach +17... +19 degrees Celcius.

On Wednesday, September 26, there will be sunny intervals without precipitation. The temperature will be +20...+22° С in the daytime and +5...+7° С at night. The speed of the easterly wind will range from 2 to 7 m/s.

On Thursday, September 27, the forecasters also promise partly cloudy and mostly dry weather. The 2-7 m/s wind will blow southeastwards. The temperature will be +8...+10° С at night and +20...+22° С in the daytime.