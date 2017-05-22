Astana to exhibit Sultan Baibars’s valuable artifacts

ASTANA. KAZINFORM "Sultan Baibars and His Epoch" exhibition will be held in Astana from 10th June to 10th August as Kazakhstan Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Egypt Arman Issagaliyev advised, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to him, the visitors of the National Museum will have an opportunity to contemplate 22 artifacts belonged to Sultan Baibars.

"Beibars's items of Cairo Islamic Art Museum collection will be exhibited. They will illustrate the life and history of a great ancestor of ours - Mamluk Sultan of Egypt and Syria who ruled for 17 years making an inestimable contribution to Egypt development and prosperity and protecting the Muslim World against Mongolian and Crusader invasions", he posted on Facebook.